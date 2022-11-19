Sofia Mirza takes to LHC against ex-husband Umer Farooq Zahoor

LAHORE: The reported buyer of the luxury watch from Tosha Khana, Umer Farooq Zahoor’s ex-wife Sofia Mirza has taken to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against harassment by Zahoor, ARY News reported.

According to details, Umer Farooq Zahoor’s ex-wife has filed an application in the LHC against him. Inspector General Punjab, Capital City Police officer (CCPO) Lahore, and Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been named as parties by Sofia Mirza.

In the application, Sofia Mirza said that Umer Farooq has filed a case in the Secretariat station using his influence. There are six applications filed against Umer over custody of their daughters, she said in the application.

The police have not been able to free her daughter despite the six applications, she added. Umer Farooq wants to lodge further cases against them using his influence, she added.

She added that the police and FIA have been harassing her under Umer Farooq’s pressure. Farooq took her daughters abroad with the help of the Department of Immigration, she added.

Umer’s CNIC has been blocked due to his frauds on immigration, she added.

Sofia pleaded with the court to order the police and FIA from harassing her.

