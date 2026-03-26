Sofia Richie announce birth of second child

Sophie Richie Grainge and her husband Elliot Grainge welcomed their second child.

In recent news, Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, have welcomed their second child, confirming the arrival of their baby boy in a social media announcement.

On March 25, the model shared the news and unveiled their son’s name as Henry Cecil Grainge. Posting an image of the newborn with his older sister, she wrote, “Henry Cecil Grainge 💙 03/18/26. Loves of my life.”

In the photograph, the baby is seen wearing a blue outfit while resting beside his sister, Eloise, whose face is not shown. The couple previously welcomed Eloise in May 2024, marking their transition into a family of four.

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge first announced they were expecting their second child in October 2025. Throughout her pregnancy, she shared periodic updates, including images documenting her growing bump.

Richie Grainge has previously spoken about motherhood, describing it as a defining part of her life. Reflecting on Eloise’s first birthday, she wrote, “Watching her grow has been a gift. My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her. She has given me purpose, and I am nothing without her. Elliot and I couldn’t love anything in this life more”.