Botox, fillers or surgery? Sofia Vergara gets honest about her cosmetic procedures

Colombian-American actor Sofia Vergara honestly confessed all the cosmetic procedures she has undergone and also spilt her future plans regarding plastic surgeries.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an international magazine, actor Sofia Vergara, 51, shared that even though she embraces the changes that come with ageing, she also believes in non-surgical cosmetic procedures, and might go under the knife as well in future.

“I’ve been doing Botox for a long time, in my neck, around my eyes,” she candidly confessed.

The ‘Modern Family’ star continued, “I don’t believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age of 51, I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done.”

“And I feel like it actually doesn’t pull you up, it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age,” Vergara added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Further speaking about her plans for plastic surgeries, the celebrity said, “I feel like I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready. I wish I had more downtime, I would’ve done stuff already. But because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”

‘I’m 67 and…’: Bushra Ansari gets honest about cosmetic procedures