Sofía Vergara Celebrates Modern Family costar Ed O'Neill’s 80th Birthday: ‘My Favorite Husband’

Sofía Vergara is celebrating a special milestone for her former co-star and on-screen husband Ed O’Neill, marking his 80th birthday with a heartfelt tribute that has delighted fans.

Taking to her Instagram account on April 12, the 53-year-old shared a throwback photo of the pair from their time on Modern Family. In the image, Vergara and O’Neill are seen smiling with their arms around each other, reflecting the close bond they formed during the show’s long run.

“Feliz cumpleaños to my favorite husband! I miss u Ed O’Neil!!!!” she wrote in the caption, referencing their beloved roles as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett and Jay Pritchett.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Although O’Neill does not maintain a public social media presence, fans and fellow celebrities quickly filled the comments section with messages celebrating the duo. Many expressed nostalgia for their on-screen relationship, which became one of the most iconic elements of the hit comedy series that aired from 2009 to 2020.

Sofía Vergara has often spoken about her enduring friendship with O’Neill since the show wrapped. In past interviews, she has even joked about the possibility of a reunion, teasing that timing would be key if the cast were ever to return for a revival project.

Modern Family can be streamed on Peacock and Hulu.