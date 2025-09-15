Sofía Vergara misses 2025 Emmy Awards citing eye allergy

Colombian American actress Sofía Vergara couldn’t attend the 2025 Emmy Awards due to a sudden medical emergency just before the event.

The Modern Family star shared on Instagram on Sunday, September 14, that she was taken to the emergency room after a bad eye allergy caused her left eye to swell up.

She wrote, “Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER,” along with several photos. One photo showed her swollen eye up close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

The 53-year-old actress also shared a video of herself in a hospital bed and another clip where she was rinsing her eye with water in a hospital sink.

She further said, “Sorry I had to cancel!” Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!

Fans immediately sent messages in the comments to wish her well and show support:

“Praying for a speedy recovery,” one person wrote on her Insta story. Another said, “Oh no! Get well soon!” A third asked, “Are you alright, love?” And one more added, “So even with the Czech eye, this woman is beautiful.”

However, the press release said that Sofía Vergara was supposed to present at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Moreover, the 2025 Emmy Awards, hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend.