Sofia Vergara prioritizes comfort: Insights from her Skechers campaign

Sofia Vergara recently opened up about her new Skechers campaign, sharing details about her footwear choices following her knee surgeries.

In an interview with People magazine, the 53-year-old Colombian-American actress revealed that she started prioritising comfortable shoes after undergoing her first knee surgery in 2024.

Doctors advised Vergara to wear supportive footwear “all day, even at home”, prompting her to search for stylish options that would also protect her knee. The Emmy-nominated star of Modern Family expressed her need for versatile shoes, saying, “I was going to have to be in tennis shoes for a long time and needed something that I could wear with my dresses and with my jeans”.

Vergara praised Sketchers for their memory foam, noting, “There’s something about the memory foam inside the Sketchers that is spectacular, and it’s really good if you have to stay all day long in your tennis shoes”. After undergoing a second knee surgery in July, she continues to wear supportive shoes at home until her complete recovery.

“I cannot be barefoot while I’m healing. So, the Sketchers slip-ons are like heaven. I can take them on and off to get on the bed, or on the couch. It’s great”, Vergara shared.