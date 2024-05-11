Software engineer arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have arrested a software engineer involved in altering the IMEIs and cracking the passcode of the snatched mobile phones in the city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district west revealed that the arrested individual is a software engineer and was operating from a mobile market located at Metroville Frontier Colony.

The SSP revealed that the accused, Marsal Khan, used to alter the IMEIs of the expensive stolen mobile phones with the cheap, defective mobile phones.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to taking mobile phones from the robbers and changing their IMEIs to evade detection by the police authorities.

The police officials confiscated a laptop, device – used to change IMEIs – dongle device, hard disk and 13 stolen mobile phones from the possession of the arrested individual.