Sohai Ali Abro reveals reason behind acting hiatus

Pakistani TV actress Sohai Ali Abro, best known for her role in ‘Pyarey Afzal,’ has revealed the reason behind the three-year break from acting.

During her appearance on a private TV channel, the actress touched upon several points of her personal and professional life.

Speaking at the show, Sohai Ali Abro said that she distanced from the showbiz industry after her marriage and the birth of her daughter.

However, she announced making a comeback to the screen and resolved to take up projects in the near future.

Reflecting on her acting career, the TV actress said that she wanted to spread meaningful messages through her dramas and work which could leave a positive impact on the lives of people.

When asked about the topic of marriage, she said the relationship is sacred no matter if it is an arranged or love marriage.

Responding to a question regarding her personal life, Sohai Ali Abro maintained that she gets angry very quickly, however, she said that she also falls in love in a quick manner.

According to the actress, she does not believe in a middle ground when it comes to love and loves people with all her heart.

It is worth mentioning here that Sohai Ali Abro won acclaim for her performance in several hit dramas and films including ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki’, ‘Pyarey Afzal‘, ‘Bhabhi‘, ‘Surkh Chandni‘, ‘Prem Gali‘, and ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani‘.

Her performance with showbiz heartthrob Farhan Saeed in ‘Prem Gali‘ also won them the Favourite Jodi Award in the 2021 ARY People’s Choice Awards.