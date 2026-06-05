Sohaib Maqsood backs Shan Masood for No. 4 in ODIs

Former Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood has called for Shan Masood to be permanently assigned the No.4 position in the ODI side ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Maqsood made the suggestion on the social media platform X, stressing the need for consistency in selection and continuity in the batting order.

According to Maqsood, Shan Masood’s recent form in white-ball cricket, along with his domestic and franchise performances, makes him a strong candidate to settle into a key middle-order role.

“Shan Masood has to be your number four till the World Cup. Can’t understand why he is in such red-hot white-ball form. He has been brilliant in the PSL in the middle order, and his List A record speaks for itself,” Maqsood wrote.

Masood has so far featured in nine ODI matches for Pakistan, scoring 163 runs with one half-century. His last appearance in the format came against New Zealand in 2023.

However, his domestic record in List A cricket paints a much stronger picture, with 6,413 runs in 142 matches at an average of 53.00, including 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Sohaib Maqsood also highlighted other selection and conditions-related concerns, suggesting that Pakistan’s current approach to pitches and batting roles could make it difficult to properly assess players in international cricket.

He specifically mentioned that some batters deserve opportunities in the middle order but questioned whether current conditions are suitable for fair evaluation.

“Hassan Nawaz needs to get a gig in the middle order as well, but if you are going to prepare these kinds of pitches, then all those batters not selected are better off lol. #PakvsAus And please don’t judge Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat on these conditions. Hope they get a series on proper ODI tracks,” he added.