ISLAMABAD: The chances of a meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail have increased, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources said that communication has once again taken place between the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the proposed meeting.

It is reported that senior government officials have reached out to PTI leadership as part of renewed contacts over the issue. Further developments regarding the meeting are expected within the next few hours.

PTI leadership has also been kept informed about the ongoing high-level contacts related to the Chief Minister’s potential visit, sources added.

Earlier, members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a walkout from the National Assembly in protest against what they termed the continued denial of a meeting with the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

Speaking on the floor of the House, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said PTI is the largest political party in the country which secured around 30 million votes in the general elections.

“We have repeatedly requested permission to meet Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the party had always stood by the state and remained committed to constitutional supremacy.

Barrister Gohar said PTI lawmakers were being denied access to the party founder despite repeated requests. He noted that many party workers and leaders had made sacrifices for the party’s ideology.

He warned that PTI would decide in a joint parliamentary party meeting whether it should continue participating in Parliament.

“We will decide whether or not to remain in this Parliament,” he said, urging National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to issue a ruling facilitating a meeting with Imran Khan.

Responding to the remarks, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said he had already facilitated three meetings between PTI leaders and the government, but the opposition party continued to stage walkouts.