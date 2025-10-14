Governor KP denies refusing oath to CM-elect Sohail Afridi

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has dismissed reports suggesting he refused to administer the oath to Chief Minister–elect Sohail Afridi, saying he has always upheld the Constitution and law, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters, the governor clarified that his official response has already been submitted to the Peshawar High Court and reiterated that he never declined to perform his constitutional duty.

“I have always said we will act according to the law and the Constitution,” Faisal Karim Kundi stated. “I never refused to administer the oath. My reply has been submitted to the High Court.”

Governor Kundi further said that he would arrive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tonight and fulfill his constitutional responsibilities.

He added that he does not have a personal aircraft, and he had requested the Sindh Chief Minister to provide one for his travel.

When asked about his private discussion with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Kundi said, “I cannot disclose what was said in a personal conversation.”

The clarification comes amid political tensions over the delayed oath-taking ceremony of CM-elect Sohail Afridi.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on announced its verdict regarding the oath-taking ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister-elect, Sohail Afridi.

The court directed KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to Sohail Afridi by 4 p.m. tomorrow.

The PHC bench, led by Chief Justice SM Attique Shah, delivered the verdict following a petition filed by members of the provincial assembly, including the KP Assembly speaker, under Article 255 of the Constitution.

The petition sought an immediate swearing-in of the newly elected chief minister. The petition also called for an alternative authority, such as the speaker or another official, to administer the oath if the governor is unavailable.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general informed the court that the governor was currently abroad on an official visit but was expected to return by 2 p.m. tomorrow. The attorney general added that the matter would be addressed once Governor Faisal Karim Kundi returned.