PESHAWAR, August 10: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has announced that PTI workers will march from Peshawar to Islamabad on September 27, saying the call for the protest is final.

In his first special TV interview, Sohail Afridi said the march would not be limited to one day or one location. He said further details about the protest plan would be announced about a week before September 27.

He said Islamabad was the destination, while Rawalpindi and Adiala Jail could also be options during the protest.

Sohail Afridi said state machinery and government resources would not be used during the Islamabad march. PTI workers would participate, while party resources would be used, he said.

The KP chief minister said the protest date was decided after consultation between PTI’s political leadership and the Tehreek Tahafuz Aain Pakistan. He said Mahmood Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas were also consulted.

Sohail Afridi said the first demand of the September 27 march would be the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, while the second demand would be permission for his family, lawyers and personal doctor to meet him.

He said the march could be called off if restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan were removed. He added that Imran Khan’s release would come through the courts and claimed that his cases would result in his immediate release if they were heard on merit.

Sohail Afridi said PTI was a political force and not an armed group. He also rejected the use of force during the march and said containers would not stop PTI workers.

He warned that PTI workers would come out on September 27 and claimed that the government would not be able to stop them.

The KP chief minister also said he could be disqualified or arrested before September 27. He claimed that a video statement had been recorded in case such a situation arose.

Sohail Afridi said his focus was currently on the September 27 protest and expressed hope that 2026 would be the year of Imran Khan’s release.