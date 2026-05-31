PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has addressed a parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Peshawar, stating that the participation of MPAs despite “propaganda” reflects strong party unity, ARY News reported.

According to reports, he said attempts by opponents to create divisions had failed, adding that the large attendance at the meeting proved internal cohesion within the party.

Sohail Afridi said the agenda of the meeting included consultation on the health of the party’s founder and deliberations on the upcoming provincial budget.

He further alleged that due to the “stubbornness” of the federal government, PTI founder’s eye condition had worsened and claimed that meetings were not being allowed, expressing concern over his health. He demanded that treatment should be conducted in the presence of family members and by doctors and hospitals of choice.

Sohail Afridi stated that the upcoming budget would be “people-friendly” and would reflect the vision of the party founder, with new development projects included for public welfare.

He also alleged that the province’s rights were being undermined, claiming that gas and wheat supplies to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been restricted. He said Rs12 billion allocated for merged districts had been deducted this year.

The chief minister further claimed that the federal government owed more than Rs4,500 billion to the province and called for collective efforts with other political parties to secure provincial rights.

He emphasized that the resources and rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must be protected through a united political stance.