Sohail Afridi: The man tipped to become next KP CM

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sohail Afridi, having a background of a student leader, as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) replacing blunt Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported.

Sohail Afridi has led the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) in the province while Afridi is the PTI’s central executive committee member.

He belongs to Khyber district and is serving his first term as a member of the provincial assembly from PK-70.

Afridi initially, during Gandapur government, served as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Communication and Works.

Following a reshuffle in the provincial cabinet, he was appointed as Minister for Higher Education.

Afridi’s political sojourn within the PTI has been marked by steady organisational growth and close association with the party’s student and youth wings.

On the other hand, Ali Amin Gandapur has been removed amid internal differences over governance and policy direction, the PTI’s top leadership confirmed.

“We have to make a fresh start and announce a new policy. There will be no issues: Ali Amin will resign and the assembly will elect Sohail Afridi as the chief minister.” PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said.

Earlier, Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja has confirmed that a decision has been made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to remove Ali Amin Gandapur from the position of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“It has been decided that Ali Amin Gandapur will no longer remain the Chief Minister,” Salman Akram Raja said, confirming the development. He added that Sohail Afridi will be appointed as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Raja stated that Imran Khan himself decided to remove Gandapur. Commenting on the current security situation, Salman Akram Raja noted that incidents of terrorism have increased this year, leading to several casualties.

He said the PTI founder expressed deep sorrow over the recent wave of terrorist attacks, particularly the one that occurred in Orakzai today.

According to Raja, the PTI founder, Imran Khan, prayed for those who were martyred in the Orakzai attack and was deeply saddened by the loss of lives.

He added that today’s tragic incident in Orakzai was one of the key factors behind the decision to change the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

The PTI founder’s approval indicates a significant shift in the party’s leadership dynamics.

Barrister Ali Zafar has also confirmed the decision, stating that Sohail Afridi will take over as the new Chief Minister of the province.

The removal of Ali Amin Gandapur from the chief minister’s position could have implications for the party’s political strategy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources claimed that the decision to remove Ali Amin Gandapur from his position was taken over his differences with Aleema Khanum and Gandapur has been informed about the development.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Rai Suleman, informed media about the decision and said that PTI founder Imran Khan has approved this move.

Sohail Afridi’s name is at the top of the list for the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sohail Afridi belongs to the Khyber district, which was merged into KP from FATA.