BANNU, August 16: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has reached Bannu on a one-day visit for the street movement, ARY News reported.

Speaking to workers, CM Sohail Afridi said preparations for the September 27 march must be carried out in the best possible manner.

He said this time they would change both the destiny and history of the country and nation.

Afridi said peace prevailed in KP until 2022, but the situation after that was before everyone. He blamed the current government and those who brought it to power for the destruction of peace.

He said KP had been made an experimental ground for two decades and its people were treated as if they were insignificant.

The chief minister said thousands of lives had been sacrificed for peace in the province. He said decisions taken behind closed doors had destroyed peace and vowed to oppose every decision that went against the province and its people.

Afridi said the KP police force was standing firm for the restoration of peace and protection of the people. He added that the provincial government was providing full support to the police force.

He said billions of rupees were being spent on the development of police infrastructure, modern equipment and training.

“Peace is necessary for development and prosperity. We will go to every limit for restoration of peace,” he said.

Sohail Afridi also said PTI founder Imran Khan was suffering imprisonment unjustly for the future of the nation. He said they would take to the streets for their leader’s release and that he would personally lead the march.