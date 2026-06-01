PESHAWAR: A heated exchange took place between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) WhatsApp group ahead of the party’s parliamentary meeting in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to messages shared in the group, the discussion escalated before the start of the PTI parliamentary party meeting, with both leaders exchanging strong remarks over internal party matters.

Sohail Afridi urged all members to attend the meeting, stating that some individuals within and outside the party were allegedly trying to ensure the session failed. He claimed that it had been promised that 27 MPAs were with him and referred to efforts aimed at destabilising the provincial government.

In another message, Afridi said that no one, including constitutional authorities, could topple the government, adding that he would only accept claims of political strength if proven through action.

He also called on party members to prioritize attendance and set aside other engagements for the meeting.

In response, Ali Amin Gandapur criticized Afridi’s remarks, questioning indirect references and urging him to name individuals clearly instead of making vague accusations.

Gandapur said the Chief Minister did not have the authority to issue “certificates of loyalty or betrayal” and emphasized that internal party strength would be reflected through actions rather than claims.

He further stated that all decisions ultimately rest with the party’s founder, Imran Khan, and advised Afridi to focus on responsibilities and commitments instead of political disputes.

Gandapur also suggested that communication style and language should be used more carefully, while accusing others of holding secret meetings and issuing indirect threats.

The exchange highlights growing internal tensions within PTI ahead of key political and parliamentary developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.