Sohail Khan talks about heated argument with Virat Kohli

Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan recalled how his befitting response to former India skipper Virat Kohli’s taunts in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 fixture silenced the batter.

India batters were taking Pakistan bowlers to task as they piled 300/7 thanks to the former skipper’s 107.

Sohail Khan, who was struggling in the tournament, was the pick of the bowlers in the fixture with his five-wicket haul, which included that of the batter.

The two got into a verbal spat when then-captain Misbah-ul-Haq’s men were on the verge of defeat.

Sohail Khan, in a podcast, spoke about the incident and claimed that his strong retort schooled him for good.

“Virat Kohli came to me and told me I talk too much despite being a newcomer to the team. I told him ‘son, when you were playing for India U19, I was playing Test cricket for Pakistan’. I have been playing Tests for Pakistan since 2006, and then I got injured,” he said.

He went on to say that former India skipper MS Dhoni advised his teammate to back off by terming Sohail an old bloke.

“That’s how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet. Then MS Dhoni also came and told Kohli to back off. He’s an old bloke, you don’t know him,” he added.

Sohail Khan played nine Tests, 13 ODIs and five T20Is for Pakistan. The fast-bowler bagged 51 wickets over the course of his international career.

