Sohail Sameer credits Sawera Nadeem for career transformation

Pakistani actor Sohail Sameer confessed that actress Sawera Nadeem has changed his life.

In ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan, Sohail Sameer appeared as a guest, and he expressed his thoughts on various topics during the discussion.

Sameer stated that a saviour came into my life, and her name is Sawera Nadeem. She introduced me to acting for the first time under her guidance. His co-actor was Azma Gilani, who left me spellbound for a while.

Sameer recalled the name of his first drama, “Daak Babu” (Post Man). In that show, he played the role of a postman, and Azma Apa portrayed a mother whose son is abroad and not in contact with her.

Sohail shared his initial days in the industry and said he was modelling in 2005 when he was nominated for “Face of the Year”, but he never attended any award event. Diving into the details he told, he tried to leave the industry 3-4 times because he felt that he was not able to do acting, but Allah has His own plans.

The actor also expressed his thoughts on hosting and stated that it’s the most difficult job. He further said that it doesn’t matter whether you succeed or fail; what actually matters is that you are in the race and you have achieved a few, and you are still standing here. The actor appeared as Sohai Ali Abro’s Uncle in ARY Digital’s drama serial “Dastak”.