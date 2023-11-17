PCB appoints Sohail Tanvir as Head of Junior Selection Committee

The reshuffling process within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues as all-rounder Sohail Tanvir has been given charge of the country’s junior selection committee.

Sohail Tanvir made his international debut in 2007 and made two Test, 62 ODI and 57 T20I appearances for Pakistan. The left-handed allrounder scored 612 runs and took 130 wickets across the three formats.

Moreover, Sohail Tanvir was part of Pakistan’s victorious ICC World T20 2009 squad.

His first assignment as chairperson of the junior selection committee will be the selection of the Pakistan U19 squad for the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup scheduled to be held between 8 and 17 December in UAE. The side will later take part in the ICC U19 World Cup from 13 January to 4 February in Sri Lanka.

Sohail Tanvir thanked the PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf for giving him the responsibility

“I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as head of the junior selection committee,” the veteran cricketer was quoted saying by the governing body in a statement. “Being appointed chairman of this committee is a huge responsibility and I am looking forward to this exciting challenge.

“I believe in the potential of our young talent and we collaboratively aim to build a pathway for success from the grassroots to the international level. Our first task will be the selection of the U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup, as we prepare to build a strong team to compete in the ICC U19 World Cup later next year.”

