Solangi rules out any change or extension in election date

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday ruled out any change, amendment or extension in the polls date announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

“No extension, amendment or change in the election date given by the Election Commission is on the agenda,” Murtaza Solangi said while addressing a news conference along with the health and IT (information technology) ministers after a meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

The cabinet meeting was presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. The information minister said, “So far, no such incident has occurred which leads to the postponement of the elections.”

Sharing the decisions of the Federal Cabinet, he said the forum had rejected the “unilateral verdict” of the Indian Supreme Court regarding the illegal annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by India as an illegal decision.

“Jammu and Kashmir is not an internal issue of India rather an international dispute that has been an unresolved agenda at the UN Security Council for over seven decades,” he said, adding the so-called decision of the Indian SC would not have any impact on the Kashmir issue.

Solangi said the Federal Cabinet called upon on the international community to strongly condemn the illegal Indian move that usurped the rights of Kashmiris.

He said that the Indian Supreme Court committed a flagrant violation of India’s international commitments and obligations by unilaterally dismissing the petitions against its illegal action of August 5, 2019.

“We believed that the so-called decision will give boost to our efforts for the legitimate solution of the Kashmir issue,” the minister said while quoting the prime minister as saying.

