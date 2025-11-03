New charges for solar consumers proposed

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has proposed to impose fixed charges on solar consumers who benefit from the net-metering system.

PESCO contended that solar users rely on the national grid during low generation periods but do not adequately contribute to grid maintenance costs.

According to the PESCO document, the company has recommended imposing charges based on either the load or the proportion of electricity units supplied.

The company states that net-metering consumers draw electricity from the grid when backup or solar generation is low.

The PESCO document also states that consumers who export solar units avoid paying grid maintenance costs. The company claims this shifts the financial burden onto non-solar consumers.

The document further notes that the growing adoption of rooftop systems has reduced the distribution companies’ revenues, creating an inequity.

PESCO also underscored technical challenges such as voltage fluctuations and the need for additional investment to maintain grid stability.

It was urged in the documents that levying fixed charges on consumers benefiting from the net-metering system would help ensure financial balance and equitable recovery.

NEPRA revisits solar units’ buyback rate to fix at Rs 10

The Nepra is working over a major revision to the solar net metering rates by reducing the buyback rate from Rs. 23 per unit to proposed Rs. 10, sources at the Power Division said.

In the next phase it will also be considered to erase the buyback rates mechanism and the consumer will be paid nothing for the solar power from the system, according to sources. “The consumers who generate solar power will be bound to use 100% electricity.”

Sources said that the consumers, who generate solar power, being paid Rs. 125 billion rupees

It follows concerns that the current policy is pushing up electricity costs for consumers on the grid. Officials say the financial strain has grown sharply as rooftop installations surge across the country.