Solar Eclipse begins as Sun obscures in various parts of the World

KARACHI: The last solar eclipse of the year 2021 has started but will not be visible in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the solar eclipse will be visible in South Australia, South Africa, South America, Atlantic region, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

This celestial spectacle will be sighted in its totality in the Antarctica region, according to the experts.

The partial solar eclipse will begin according to the Pakistan Standard Time (PST) at 10.29 PST and the total eclipse will be at 12.00 PST.

Greatest eclipse will take place at 12.33pm and total eclipse will end at 13.07, while the partial eclipse will end at 14.37 PST, according to the PMD statement.

The first solar eclipse of year 2021 took place on June 10. That was an annular solar eclipse, which was also not sighted in Pakistan.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon — passing between Earth and the Sun — is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure the sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.

A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse, when the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow. Lunar eclipses are visible from about half of the Earth’s surface.

