No change in govt’s policy on solar energy, says PM Shehbaz

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ruling out any change in the government’s policy and priorities regarding solar energy, instructed the authorities concerned to clear all ambiguities among the people regarding the solarization policy through facts and figures.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the matters related to the Power Division, directed the swift settlement of all legal and other formalities related to the liquidation of generation companies, and expediting the privatization process of power distribution companies, according to a PM Office press release.

He said that a package was being formulated to reduce the electricity tariffs, which would be announced soon to provide further relief to the public in terms of electricity prices.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the Power Division, Water Resources Division, and Petroleum Division to improve their coordination for a comprehensive strategy in the energy sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari, Advisor to PM Dr. Taqeer Shah, and other senior government officials. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and the Advisor to PM Muhammad Ali joined the meeting via video link.

