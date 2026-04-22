ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has issued a clarification regarding solar net metering, rejecting claims linking licensing requirements to federal government directives, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the Power Division stated that associating the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) licensing process with the federal government is incorrect. The spokesperson emphasized that clear regulations already exist for obtaining licenses, which fall directly under the jurisdiction of the regulator.

According to the statement, all electricity distribution companies are bound to comply with NEPRA’s regulations in matters related to net metering.

The spokesperson further noted that it is necessary to clarify that neither the federal government nor the Ministry of Energy or the Power Division has imposed any new licensing conditions. Linking government directives to the licensing process, the statement added, is contrary to the facts.

NEPRA issues new solar net metering rules

On April 02, 2026, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) amended the Solar Regulations 2026 and issued a fresh notification regarding net metering.

According to the notification, no changes will be made to the existing agreements of current solar net metering consumers. It states that the licenses of already registered solar users will remain valid until their expiry, and billing for these consumers will continue under the terms of their previous agreements.

The notification further clarifies that if any consumer makes changes to their solar capacity, they will not be entitled to the earlier rates. The revised regulations will come into effect from February 9, 2026.

NEPRA had earlier abolished the “unit-for-unit” system for net metering users, introducing changes in the billing mechanism for solar energy consumers.