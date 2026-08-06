Solar panel buyers get GOOD NEWS from NEPRA

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has amended the Solar Regulations 2026; consumers installing systems with a generation capacity of up to 25 kilowatts (kW) will no longer be required to obtain prior approval from NEPRA.

Under a notification issued by NEPRA, the authority to grant approvals has been delegated directly to the relevant electricity distribution companies.

It is to be mentioned that the adoption of solar energy continues to accelerate across Pakistan, driven by high electricity prices, power shortages and load-shedding, and Pakistan has emerged as one of the fastest-growing solar markets.

The shift is no longer limited to wealthier consumers, with lower-income households increasingly turning to solar power.

According to a report, recent estimates suggest that between 15 and 25 percent of Pakistani households now use solar energy.

These range from basic lighting solutions to fully powered household systems and hybrid installations connected to the national electricity grid.