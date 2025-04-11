Solar panel latest prices in Pakistan; April 2025

Solar panel rates dropped in Pakistan as the government has planned a massive cut in net metering rates.
As per details, uncertainty looms around Solar industry in Pakistan following the government’s plan of massive cuts in buyback rates.
In Hyderabad and other regions of Sindh, solar panel rates have registered 25 per cent.
The price of Grade-A 585-watt solar panel, previously sold for Rs. 22,000, has now come down to around Rs. 16,500.
Read more: Solar association rejects lower solar net metering rates
The initiative of dropping buyback rates, aimed at promoting renewable energy use, is now reflecting in the market with a noticeable drop in solar panel prices.
A-Grade Solar Panels
|Brand
|Price
|Imported 545W
|16500
|JA 540W Single Glass
|19000
|Canadian 555W Tier 1
|19500
|JA 540W Double Glass
|19000
|Canadian 545W Single Glass
|19000
|JA 530W Single Glass
|19000
|Longi 550W Single Glass
|20000
|Canadian Topcon 575W
|20500
B-Grade Solar Panels
|Brand
|Price
|JA 550W B Grade
|17050
|Jinko 550W B Grade
|17600
|Longi 550W B Grade
|18000
Longi Solar Panel Prices
|Brand
|Price
|555W Single Glass A Grade
|19400
|550W Single Glass A Grade
|19800
JA Solar Panel Prices
|Brand
|Price
|540W Double Glass or Bifacial A Grade
|18300
|540W Single Glass A Grade
|17800
Jinko Solar Panel Prices
|Brand
|Price
|N-type 575W A Grade
|20100
Last month, the Solar Association strongly opposed the government’s decision to reduce solar net metering rates, calling it a detrimental move for the solar sector.
During a press conference, the chairman solar association, Adil Mahmood, criticized the government’s decision to reduce solar rates, stating that it undermines years of investment and efforts to promote solar energy in Pakistan.
Adil Mahmood highlighted that the government, including the President and Prime Minister, had previously encouraged solar investments but has now taken a “U-turn” on their commitments.