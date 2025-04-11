web analytics
Solar panel latest prices in Pakistan; April 2025

Solar panel rates dropped in Pakistan as the government has planned a massive cut in net metering rates.

As per details, uncertainty looms around Solar industry in Pakistan following the government’s plan of massive cuts in buyback rates.

In Hyderabad and other regions of Sindh, solar panel rates have registered 25 per cent.

The price of Grade-A 585-watt solar panel, previously sold for Rs. 22,000, has now come down to around Rs. 16,500.

The initiative of dropping buyback rates, aimed at promoting renewable energy use, is now reflecting in the market with a noticeable drop in solar panel prices.

A-Grade Solar Panels

Brand Price
Imported 545W 16500
JA 540W Single Glass 19000
Canadian 555W Tier 1 19500
JA 540W Double Glass 19000
Canadian 545W Single Glass 19000
JA 530W Single Glass 19000
Longi 550W Single Glass 20000
Canadian Topcon 575W 20500

B-Grade Solar Panels

Brand Price
JA 550W B Grade 17050
Jinko 550W B Grade 17600
Longi 550W B Grade 18000

Longi Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price
555W Single Glass A Grade 19400
550W Single Glass A Grade 19800

JA Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price
540W Double Glass or Bifacial A Grade 18300
540W Single Glass A Grade 17800

Jinko Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price
N-type 575W A Grade 20100

 

Last month, the Solar Association strongly opposed the government’s decision to reduce solar net metering rates, calling it a detrimental move for the solar sector.

During a press conference, the chairman solar association, Adil Mahmood, criticized the government’s decision to reduce solar rates, stating that it undermines years of investment and efforts to promote solar energy in Pakistan.

Adil Mahmood highlighted that the government, including the President and Prime Minister, had previously encouraged solar investments but has now taken a “U-turn” on their commitments.

