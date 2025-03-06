Solar panel latest prices in Pakistan; March 2025

Pakistan has witnessed a significant surge in demand for solar panels as citizens seek affordable alternatives to rising electricity prices. The solar system’s eco-friendly nature, leveraging sunlight to produce electricity, has made it an attractive option.

Applications of solar systems have expanded beyond residential use, with businesses and agricultural sectors also adopting this sustainable energy solution. The Punjab government’s initiative to transition agriculture tube wells to solar power aims to alleviate the financial burden of electricity bills on farmers.

As Pakistan approaches the summer season, the demand for solar panels is expected to escalate, potentially impacting prices. The core components of a solar setup are solar panel plates and inverters.

Current Prices of 10 kW Solar Panel Plates in Pakistan:

A 10 kilowatt solar system can power various household appliances, including ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines.

The price of solar plates in Pakistan varies based on quality and brand, with an average price of Rs32 per watt. For a 10 kW setup, buyers would need to purchase solar plates with a total capacity of 10,000 watts, costing approximately Rs320,000. Additional costs for inverters, wiring cables, and other necessary items will also apply.