Solar prices in Pakistan drop significantly after new policy by govt

Solar panel prices in Pakistan have started to decline following major amendments to the federal government’s net metering policy.

The price of solar panels has dropped by up to Rs175,000 in local markets.

The cost of installing solar power systems has decreased by Rs35,000 to Rs175,000, depending on the market.

A 5 kW solar system is now priced between Rs5 lac to Rs5.5 lac, while a 7 kW system costs around Rs6 lac.

The price of a 10 kW system stands at over Rs8 lac, whereas a 12-15 kW system is now above Rs1.2 million.

Solar panel prices in Pakistan have been fluctuating after the government reduced the buyback rate for solar net metering to Rs10 per unit and introduced net billing for new consumers in an effort to control rising grid electricity costs.

Additionally, the limit on solar capacity installation has been reduced to a 10 percent margin above the sanctioned load, down from the previous 50 percent.

Existing consumers will see changes once their contracts expire.

The rapid increase in net-metering consumers was expected to add a financial burden of Rs545 billion by 2034.

However, the new policy has faced criticism from several ministers who believe it may negatively impact consumers and the solar market.

Despite concerns, the drop in solar panel prices in Pakistan has made it more affordable for people to invest in renewable energy.

Many consumers are now considering installing solar panels as solar panel prices in Pakistan continue to decline, making it a more viable alternative to expensive grid electricity.

Solar prices in Pakistan 2025

System Capacity Price 5 kW Rs. 550,000 7 kW Rs. 625,000 10 kW Rs. 850,000 12 kW Rs. 978,000 15 kW Rs. 1,150,000

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a set of amendments to the existing net-metering regulations aimed at reducing the growing financial burden on grid consumers.

According to press release issued by finance division, the ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and was attended by Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari; Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; Minister for Petroleum, Ali Parvez Malik, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions.

The decision comes in light of a significant increase in the number of solar net-metering consumers, with associated financial implications for grid consumers, the statement added.