KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a new valuation ruling for imported solar panels, revising customs values for duty and tax assessment, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the customs value of Tier-1 solar panels has been fixed at $0.105 per watt, while non-Tier solar panels have been set at $0.095 per watt for import assessment purposes.

The FBR has included major international brands such as Jinko, Longi, Trina, and JA Solar in the Tier-1 category under the revised valuation framework.

Officials said the decision was taken in view of fluctuations in global solar panel prices, ensuring alignment of import valuation with international market conditions.

The FBR has also withdrawn its previous valuation ruling issued in 2012/2025 and replaced it with the new system for solar panel imports.

Under the new policy, solar panels imported in SKD (semi-knocked down) condition will be subject to a 12.5 percent lower valuation.

The notification further stated that customs duties and taxes will be assessed based on declared and invoice values, particularly in cases of over-invoicing.

The FBR said the new valuation framework was finalized after consultations with relevant stakeholders to ensure transparency and consistency in import pricing.

NEPRA announces big relief for solar users in Pakistan

Earlier, in a major relief for solar energy consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) abolished the licensing requirement for solar users with systems of 25 kilowatts and below.

According to an official statement, NEPRA decided on the request of the Power Division, effectively easing regulatory conditions for small-scale solar energy producers.

The decision follows directives from Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, who had instructed the Power Division to pursue regulatory simplification for solar consumers.

Officials confirmed that after receiving a formal letter from the Power Division, NEPRA issued the notification to implement the change.

The move is expected to encourage wider adoption of solar energy across households and small businesses by reducing administrative hurdles and promoting cleaner, cost-effective energy solutions.