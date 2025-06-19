PPP’s Nasir Shah urges federal govt to withdraw tax on solar panels

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has urged the centre to withdraw the decision to tax solar panels.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Shah said solar taxation must be brought down to zero per cent.

Highlighting Sindh’s development achievements, Shah stated that nearly 450 development schemes have been completed in the province, making Sindh the only region to complete the highest number of such projects.

“For the upcoming fiscal year, mega development initiatives have been planned specifically for Karachi,” Nasir Shah added, noting that the performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has consistently led to a rise in its vote bank in every election.

Criticizing the federal government, Shah pointed out that no significant scheme has been allocated for Karachi since 2013.

He also cited former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal, who admitted that the largest financial support for the city came during Asif Ali Zardari’s tenure.

The minister condemned the mismanagement of K-Electric, noting that citizens are suffering greatly. “People are also fed up with unannounced load-shedding by HESCO and SEPCO,” he concluded.

Earlier, National Assembly’s standing committee for finance on Tuesday rejected the budget proposal regarding 18% sales tax on imported solar panels.

Chairman FBR informed the NA body’s session chaired by Naveed Qamar that the sales tax is not imposed over photovoltaic cells. “There is no sales tax over the import of complete solar panels. Tax being imposed over parts being imported to complete them here,” FBR chief said.

“Tax should not be slapped over solar panels if you talk about the renewable energy,” Mirza Iftikhar said. “Imported solar panels are cheaper than the locally manufacture, which are also sub-standard in quality,” he said.