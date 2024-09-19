Solar Panels: Punjab govt reveals distribution date

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed the date for distributing free solar panels under the “Roshan Gharana” programme, ARY News reported.

CM Maryam chaired a meeting of the Planning and Development Board that considered many uplift projects. During the meeting, an approval for the Chief Minister Fund for solar panel production and Manufacturing the “Roshan Gharana” programme was also granted.

The participants of the meeting were told that the people of Punjab will start getting solar panels in November. In the meeting, 482 schemes of construction and repair of 11 thousand km roads in Punjab were reviewed. It was informed during the briefing that more than 35,000 farmers received Kisan cards in Punjab.

It was decided to solarise 7500 tubewells in the first phase in Punjab and it was agreed to complete it by next June.

Here is a look at some details of solar panel scheme

Who are eligible?

Customers consuming 50 to 500 units monthly.

Who gets priority?

The needy families will receive the solar panels in Phase I of the project.

READ: Here’s how to apply for CM Punjab solar panel scheme

How much govt will pay?

90 per cent of the cost of the solar panels would be paid by the Punjab government and the remaining 10% by the consumers.

How will the system capacity be decided?

The ratio between government electricity and that obtained from solar system would be determined as per user needs.