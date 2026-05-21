Researchers at Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a solar-powered hydrogel system that pulls drinking water straight from the air, relying on sunlight as the driving force behind a process that could eventually change how water is produced in dry and water-stressed regions.

At its core, the system is built around a sponge-like hydrogel made from lithium chloride and polyacrylamide. It quietly absorbs moisture from the atmosphere when conditions are cooler, then releases it once exposed to sunlight, where solar heating triggers the trapped vapor to turn into water that can be collected and used.

The idea is not entirely new, but durability has always been the sticking point. Earlier versions of the material began breaking down after repeated use, limiting the system to roughly 30 solar heating cycles before performance dropped.

That issue now appears to have been largely addressed. Researchers found that the metal surface supporting the hydrogel was reacting under repeated solar exposure, gradually damaging the material. A simple anti-corrosion coating has now been added to block those reactions.

With that fix in place, the system has been able to withstand more than 190 solar-driven cycles during testing, maintaining stability over several months without noticeable degradation.

Field trials have already been carried out in harsh desert conditions where strong sunlight makes the system more effective. In those environments, solar energy does most of the heavy lifting, powering both moisture capture and release.

In its current form, a panel roughly the size of a bath towel can produce around two liters of water a day. Researchers say the goal now is to push that closer to five liters, which would make it more practical for rural and emergency use.

The team also estimates that if scaled up, the cost of producing water this way could fall to under one cent per liter, putting it within reach of real-world deployment.

The study, published in Nature Communications, highlights the growing interest in atmospheric water harvesting, though researchers caution the system is still some way from large-scale rollout.

Even so, the results suggest that a long-standing problem in the field — durability — may finally be moving closer to a solution.