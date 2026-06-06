ISLAMABAD: The federal government is planning to introduce a Solar Wheeling Policy, also known as an Energy Wheeling Policy, which will allow consumers and businesses to generate solar power at one location and utilize the resulting energy credits at another location through the national grid.

The proposed policy is expected to benefit individuals and businesses that own land in rural areas but live or operate in major cities where installing solar panels is difficult or expensive.

After a meeting between the business community and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Usman Shaukat, shared details of the policy.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had informed business leaders that the government was working on a solar wheeling framework.

Under the proposed system, consumers will be able to install solar panels on their land in villages or remote areas, generate electricity, and convert that power into energy credits. These credits can then be used to offset electricity consumption at homes, apartments, offices, or factories located in cities such as Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, or elsewhere in the country.

The policy is expected to provide a practical solution for apartment owners and urban residents who do not have sufficient rooftop space to install solar systems.

For example, a person living in a city apartment could install solar panels on family-owned land in a village and use the resulting electricity credits at their urban residence, potentially reducing their electricity bill to zero.

Usman Shaukat described solar wheeling as a “game changer” for industry, saying it would provide businesses with access to more affordable electricity, reduce operating costs, and improve competitiveness.

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He noted that energy wheeling is a widely adopted practice in many countries and major cities around the world, allowing electricity generated at one location to be transmitted through the grid and consumed elsewhere.

According to Shaukat, the proposal has long been a demand of Pakistan’s industrial sector, which has been seeking greater flexibility in accessing low-cost renewable energy.

He emphasized that reliable and affordable energy is essential for industrial growth, investment, and economic competitiveness. The successful implementation of the policy, he said, could help create a more productive and sustainable business environment in Pakistan.

Shaukat also called for stronger support for Pakistan’s IT sector through policy reforms, investment facilitation, and export-oriented growth initiatives.