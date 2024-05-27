Solarisation of Karachi’s three roads announced

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday announced to solarise three major roads of Karachi including Sharah-e-Faisal in collaboration with the World Bank, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the mayor of Karachi said that the project, worth Rs1 billion would be completed with the assistance of the World Bank. Besides Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Iran and Marine Drive in Clifton area would also be solarised

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that after the pilot project, 103 additional roads of the city will also be converted to solar power. He said that solarisation of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s head office will be done too.

The Karachi mayor said that the project will not only save electricity but also save funds through which development works could be carried out in Sindh.

Earlier, Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced his plan to install solar-powered streetlights on 106 roads of Karachi.

He said thatdue to the ever-increasing tariff of the electricity, the KMC would install streetlights that would be powered by solar panels.

He said that the solarization plan has not yet been successful in Karachi because of the warm temperature and the dusty weather.

He said that a plan being evaluated to energise streetlights with solar panels and make sure they do not get covered with dust. Wahab said that in coming 10 days 32 roads in the SITE area will be inaugurated.

He said that Shahrah-e-Noorjahan was built by the People’s Party, but another political party hoisted its flags on the road.