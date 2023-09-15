30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 15, 2023
Soldier martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Quetta gun battle: ISPR

Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: One soldier was martyred and three terrorists were killed after a security forces post came under attack near Wali Tangi area of Quetta, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the terrorists attacked a post of security forces near Wali Tangi. During the fire exchange, Subedar Qaiser Raheem while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom in the line of duty whereas one soldier was seriously injured.

The ISPR, in a statement, reiterated that security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.

On September 10, at least seven terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Ursoon area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

The ISPR said that another six terrorists were critically injured during the intense exchange of fire. The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

