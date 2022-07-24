Soldier martyred in DI Khan gunfight: ISPR

DI KHAN: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The military’s media wing said the encounter took place on July 23, adding the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during an intense exchange of fire Lance Naik Mujeeb Ur Rehman, a resident of Lakki Marwat embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.

Separately on Saturday, the security forces killed three and arrested four terrorists, including a key commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a key terrorist commander, along with three other militants, was captured in the first operation. Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in a second operation in North Waziristan district.

The security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). “All the terrorists (killed and arrested) were affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group,” the ISPR added.

