Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in separate gunfights: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during two separate gunfights in South and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media wing, two separate gunfights between security forces and terrorists on April 8. The first exchange took place in the general area of Razmak in North Waziristan District.

The security forces were able to effectively engage the terrorists’ location and as a result, one terrorist was killed. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The second encounter occurred in the general area of Karama in South Waziristan District. During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while Naik Fazal Janan, a 32-year-old soldier from District Hangu embraced martyrdom.

Following these encounters, the areas were being sanitised to eliminate any other terrorists who may be present in the region.

“Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their resolve,” the ISPR added.

Last month, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the general area of Mir Ali North Waziristan district.

During an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR further said, “sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.”

