Solider martyred, 12 khwarij killed in KP IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces of Pakistan killed 12 khwarij while a soldier embraced martyrdom in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, the inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

“Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on the reported presence of khwarij,” said an ISPR news release.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, 12 khwarij were killed.

“However, during intense fire exchange, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age: 34 years, resident of District Hangu), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.”

The ISPR added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.

Read More: 23 terrorists gunned down in Kalat, Harnai operations: ISPR

Earlier on February 1, the ISPR said that the security forces and law enforcement agencies gunned down 23 terrorists in two clearance operations conducted in Kalat and Harnai, Balochistan.

In one of such operation conducted in Harnai District, troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result eleven terrorists were gunned down and multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.

According to ISPR, during the conduct of operations, eighteen soldiers embraced martyrdom.