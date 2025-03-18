Solo Leveling Season 2 finale promo teases a heartbreaking death

The upcoming Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 24 is set to deliver one of the most thrilling battles in the series with a twist of a major death. The battle between Jinwoo vs Ant King is what fans are waiting for.

Following the terrifying introduction of the Ant King, who effortlessly defeated S-Rank hunters during the Jeju Island Raid, fans are eagerly waiting for Jinwoo’s arrival.

As the episode builds up to an intense showdown, viewers will also witness an emotional moment, as one of the S-Rank hunters faces a life-threatening condition that even Jinwoo’s system potions might not be able to heal.

After weeks of preparation, the Jeju Island Raid turned into a disaster, as the Ant King proved far too powerful for the hunters to handle.

However, things are about to change with Jinwoo stepping into the fight.

According to an official post on the series’ X account, Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 24, titled Are You King of the Humans?, will showcase an all-out battle between Jinwoo and the Ant King.

Cha Hae In, the Hunters Guild Vice Master, took the most damage in Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 11.

Unlike the others, the Ant King saw her as a real threat since she was responsible for dealing the final blow to the Ant Queen. Because of this, he targeted her with full force, leaving her in critical condition.

The upcoming Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 24 hints that even Jinwoo might struggle to save her.

Adding to the crisis, Min Byung Gu, the only healer on Jeju Island, was killed by the Ant King. This means Jinwoo now has an overwhelming challenge ahead.

In Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 24, he will have to face an entire colony of magical beast ants, defeat the Ant King who has already taken down several S-Rank hunters and find a way to prevent Cha Hae In from dying, all in record time.

Episode 23 of Solo Leveling left fans on edge, as Jinwoo realised how dire the situation had become and used his exchange ability to assist the hunters.

However, the Ant King, eager to prove himself as the strongest predator, is searching for a worthy opponent. He is not going to let Jinwoo win easily.

Furthermore, the episode did not reveal what happened to Ryuji Goto, Japan’s top hunter, who earlier compared Jinwoo’s power to the Ant King’s.

This comparison suggests that Jinwoo vs Ant King might not be as overpowered as fans believe, setting up an unpredictable and high-stakes fight in Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 24.

As Jinwoo battles for his fellow hunters, his country, and Cha Hae In’s survival, this fight promises to be one of the most epic moments in the series.