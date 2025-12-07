Solo Leveling Season 3 might be heartbreaking — New KARMA footage reveals all

Fans of Solo Leveling anime are bracing themselves after a shocking scene surfaced in the upcoming Solo Leveling: KARMA video game, sparking fresh speculation about what’s in store for Solo Leveling Season 3. While the anime hasn’t officially been renewed, this sneak peek is already raising questions.

The opening of Solo Leveling: KARMA immediately caught attention for showing Sung Jinwoo’s intense reaction to yet another tragedy. He is haunted by his failure to save Min Byung Gyu and now faces the possibility of losing another S-Rank Hunter.

Fans following the manhwa instantly recognized the gravity of the moment, and the animated sequence, handled by A-1 Pictures, gives an unsettling glimpse of what might unfold in Solo Leveling Season 3.

One of the key spoilers revealed is the death of Go Gunhee, former S-Rank Hunter and chairman of the Korean Hunters Association. He’s been a steady ally to Jinwoo, offering guidance and protection while respecting his autonomy.

The scene in Solo Leveling: KARMA portrays Jinwoo devastated by Gunhee’s fatal attack by a Monarch — a moment that will likely define his emotional state in Solo Leveling Season 3.

Their bond, forged over battles and mutual respect, makes this loss particularly poignant and explains why the video included it despite the risk of spoiling the upcoming season.

The sequence also touches on the lingering weight of Jinwoo’s earlier failures. Even after defeating the Ant King, he’s shown struggling with the deaths of comrades like Kim Sangshik and Min Byung Gyu.

These moments remind viewers that his power doesn’t make him immune to tragedy — a theme Solo Leveling Season 3 will likely explore further.

Although the anime left audiences on a cliffhanger introducing the Monarchs and hinting at their connection to Jinwoo’s father, Solo Leveling: KARMA dives into an unexplored portion of the manhwa, including the 27-year war against the Monarchs.

This context suggests that Solo Leveling Season 3 will continue to balance high-stakes battles with deeply emotional character arcs, promising heartbreak alongside action.

For fans, the message is clear: even the strongest hunter cannot save everyone. Solo Leveling Season 3 will have to tackle Jinwoo’s evolving struggles, the Monarch threat, and the repercussions of these early losses.

And while the official release date remains unconfirmed, Solo Leveling: KARMA has already set expectations high, teasing the tone and stakes for what’s coming next in the anime.