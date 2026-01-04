Solo Leveling Season 3 gets exciting update amid movie talks

The future of 2025’s best anime just got a little more intriguing for fans. Producer Atsushi Kaneko offered an update this week amid ongoing discussions about Solo Leveling Season 3 and a possible movie.

The anime first exploded onto the scene with Season 1 in January 2024 on Crunchyroll, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Season 2 followed in January 2025, continuing the story of Sung Jinwoo and his rise from the weakest hunter to an unstoppable force.

Even with the buzz, there’s still no official word from A-1 Pictures about Solo Leveling Season 3. Fans have been waiting eagerly, and Kaneko’s recent post on X (formerly Twitter) offered a tease of hope.

He shared a New Year’s greeting and hinted that something exciting could be on the way for Solo Leveling fans, asking them to be patient and wait just a little longer for official updates.

A HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026🌏

I received this rubber band at the end of last year! It’s engraved with “Art is not a crime”! I’ll make this phrase, which applies to all art, my slogan for 2026 and do my best! And this year… something truly exciting might happen for “SL fans”!! I’m… pic.twitter.com/XQyWLOHuKH — 金子敦史 (@kanegone_1006) January 1, 2026

The timing of the update has only fueled speculation that Solo Leveling Season 3 might be officially announced soon, especially as talks about a 2026 movie gain traction.

Reports suggest the potential movie could focus on story arcs already covered in Seasons 1 and 2, following the pattern of recent anime films like Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, both massive hits at the box office.

For those new to the story, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, once the weakest hunter in a world of deadly dungeons. After barely surviving a life-threatening raid, a mysterious “system” selects him.

It allows him to level up beyond human limits, turning him from prey to predator as he uncovers the secrets behind the monster-infested dungeons.

While Solo Leveling Season 3 remains unconfirmed, this latest update gives fans reason to hope. The combination of a potential movie and the ongoing anime series keeps excitement high, with viewers eagerly tracking every new post from Kaneko.

If Season 3 drops, it could continue the story with the same intensity that made the first two seasons hits, keeping audiences hooked and setting the stage for even more epic battles.

For now, fans of Solo Leveling Season 3 are advised to stay patient, but the promise of an exciting announcement and a possible 2026 movie ensures the hype isn’t going anywhere soon.