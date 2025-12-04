Sombr hopes for invitation to Taylor Swift–Kelce wedding

Shane Michael Boose, known professionally as Sombr, has discussed his blossoming connection with the pop queen Taylor Swift in a recent interview, sharing his plans for her wedding to Travis Kelce.

The 20-year-old vocalist is demonstrating excitement in an interview with Vulture, saying, “Man, I’m just happy for them.”

“I grew up with Taylor Swift, and seeing one of my favorite artists from my childhood getting engaged is really cool to see,” he added that although the Grammy-nominated singer is not invited yet, he is hoping “they invite me to the wedding.” Sombr further added.

However, Sombr called Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, her album of the year, along with Olivia Dean’s Art of Loving and Ravyn Lenae’s Love Me Not.

In an interview with Sirius XM, the 14-time Grammy winner mentioned that Sombr is a regular musician on her playlist.

“Sabrina Carpenter’s one of my favorite artists. But you also look around, and you’re like, ‘Tate McRae is amazing. Sombr is amazing’” Taylor Swift revealed her daily playlist.

Last year, the rising star hasn’t recovered from Taylor Swift’s shoutout, and now she has surprised him again.

Taking to X account, Sombr shared a video of himself where he revealed that the Lover singer has sent him a handwritten letter.

“Taylor Swift wrote me a handwritten letter. It smells so good.. She wrote my name like this—And notice any new jewelry?” the singer dressed in a white shirt and jeans said I the video.

He further added in the caption, “I love Taylor Swift forever it is the nicest message i’ve read ever.”

Fans on social media were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section, gushing over Taylor Swift sweet gesture.

“At first I thought , that’s so weird sniffing the letter but then …… your so real for sniffing the letter,” one wrote.

While another added, “the things I would do for a scented tayletter.”