Some powers desire to keep FATF sword dangling over Pakistan: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday questioned the rationale behind the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to keep Pakistan in its grey list for at least another year.

Foreign minister said in a statement that there is no justification to keep Pakistan in the grey list when it has implemented 26 out of the 27 targets of the global money laundering watchdog.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it needs to be determined whether the FATF is a technical forum or a political one or whether the forum is being used for political purposes.

He said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) acknowledged Pakistan’s progress on implementation of its action plan. He maintained whatever steps Pakistan took were in its onw interests.

On Friday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced that Pakistan will remain in its grey list for at least another year.

Addressing a press conference after the June 21-25 plenary meeting, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said, “The Pakistani government has made substantial progress in making its counter-terrorist financing systems stronger and more effective. It has largely addressed 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018,” he said.