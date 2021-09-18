Some social media comments only make you laugh: Faysal Qureshi

Actor Faysal Qureshi believes social media comments and criticism are just a reflection of people’s knowledge and not always wrong.

In an interview with a local news outlet, Faysal Qureshi, who made headlines after a video of him slamming a TikToker on live TV went viral, said, “People’s words are limited to their knowledge and approach. Obviously, they’re not wrong, but they’re just speaking from what they know and see.”

According to the Main Aur Tum star, social media commentary is inevitable because “social media is an open forum where everybody is allowed to speak about anything.”

The 47-year-old went on to admit that some criticism “really makes you contemplate your actions” and is constructive to growth and that he is open to receiving such critique online.

However, he added, “There are also comments which only make you laugh.”

What does Faysal Qureshi have to say to the younger generation who are growing up in the age and under the shadow of social media? “The most important thing is to attain education. Learn as much as you can. Professionally study the field you want to opt for and be sincere in your work,” he said.

Earlier in July, a video of Faysal Qureshi losing his temper on a young TikTok star named Muskan on the sets of his game show went viral.

In the said video, Faysal was seen angrily reprimanding Muskan after noticing her slapping another TikToker during a segment in which everyone had gathered around to wish a happy birthday to other performers.