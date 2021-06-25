Son gets one month in jail, fine for dislodging parents in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: In first, a son in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh has got one month in jail and fine as punishment for violating the ordinance for protection of parents, which provides them security against torture and forced eviction from their houses.

A disobedient son named Mukhtiar Hussain, a resident of Muzaffargarh forcefully dislodged his parents from their houses after subjecting them to torture.

The parents Muhammad Iqbal and Ghulam Fatima filed a complaint under the ordinance against their son. Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said Mukhtiar Hussian has been arrested on the complaint of his parents and has been sent to jail for a month. A fine of Rs50,000 has been also slapped over him.

The DC further said that the parties were given four opportunities to settle down the issue within the family, but they failed in doing so.

The parents were forced to live in a graveyard after being evicted from their house by the son. Apart from punishment, the DC also ordered Station House Officer Civil lines to get the house vacated from the accused and hand it over to his parents.

Ordinance for protection of parents

Earlier this year, Pres­ident Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance for protection of parents, providing them security against forced eviction from their houses.

The president promulgated the Parental Protection Ordinance 2021, under Article 89 of the Constitution, which makes the commission of such acts liable to punishment.

The punishment inc­ludes one-year jail term or fine, or both, to those found guilty.

According to the ordinance, parents would have the protection of residing in their houses even if their siblings are owners of houses or they have rented them out. While in cases where the ownership rights vest with parents, they could ask their children to vacate houses.

After receiving a notice, the children would be bound to vacate the house. In case of failure to vacate the house on time, they would have to undergo 30-day imprisonment or pay fine or face both punishments.

The district deputy commissioners have been given the authority to proceed in accordance with law if the vacation notice is not complied with.