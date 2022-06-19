Son of PTI candidate in PP-167 injured in PML-N attack on election office

LAHORE: Son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was among the multiple injured after PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan attacked a PTI office in Lahore as the two parties have launched campaigns in the constituency for the scheduled by-election in July, ARY NEWS reported.

The police confirmed the incident and said that the clash occurred between the PML-N and PTI candidates. PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar claimed that their office in PP167 was attacked by Nazir Chohan who tore apart their banners as his guards opened fire.

“My son got injured after being hit by a vehicle and is currently being treated at Jinnah Hospital,” he said and added that they have submitted a formal request for registration of an FIR against the suspects.

The PTI activists gathered outside the Jinnah hospital after the incident and demanded action against the PML-N candidate in PP167.

The ECP has announced schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated. The candidates will be announced election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

The election body had reserved its verdict on Tuesday on the reference seeking disqualification of 25 dissident PTI MPAs of the Punjab Assembly.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent reference against 25 members including five members on reserved seats.

