Sonakshi Sinha’s brother reveals reason for skipping her marriage

Actor-politician Luv Sinha, elder brother of Sonakshi Sinha, has finally revealed the reason for not attending her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Luv Sinha, who previously requested media reporters to give him some time to comment on the matter, has confirmed that he did not attend the Mumbai affair, due to certain reasons.

Taking to his X handle, the ‘Gadar 2’ actor shared an article by an Indian publication, which pointed out the suspicious activities of the groom’s father, Iqbal Ratansi. “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first,” he wrote along with the article, which claimed that none of the media outlets is highlighting the grey areas like ‘the proximity of groom’s father to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the washing machine’ as well as his ‘abruptly-ended’ Dubai stint.

The full piece of the shared article on the Indian portal read, “Apparently, one reason for anxiety was a rumour about the groom’s antecedents. With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the ‘washing machine’. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai, which was rumoured to have ended rather abruptly. Was there the hand of a superstar who had connections at the highest level in the UAE?”

Hinting at the reasons later, Luv wrote, “The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team.”

Notably, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate civil marriage, on Sunday, June 23, followed by a star-studded reception later in the evening. While one of his two brothers chose to skip the event, her brother Kussh and both the parents were part of the close-knit wedding, to celebrate the couple.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha has a message for trolls on interfaith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal