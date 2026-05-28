Sonakshi Sinha gives reality check on nepotism debate

Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha has stated that nepotism is given too much attention, despite the fact that this is simply how the world operates.

Sonakshi Sinha, 39, made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Salman Khan in the 2010 smash-hit movie Dabangg. Despite being the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, her father never lobbied for her to pursue a career in movies. Instead, Salman Khan reportedly chose to cast her after seeing her host an event. Sonakshi has since established herself as a mainstay in the industry.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Sonakshi shared that her father never promised to make a movie for her. She noted that while many people perceived her father as strict, he was always gentle and soft-hearted with her.

According to her, daughters of strict fathers grow up to be strong and self-assured. “My father has always had a really sympathetic approach toward me. The most crucial lesson he would impart to me was that you must establish your own credibility. His approach might be different, but I believe that’s what makes a woman strong and self-reliant,” Sonakshi Sinha continued.

Sonakshi’s views on nepotism were straightforward. While she acknowledged the advantages of being part of a film family, she maintained that it is just the way of the world.

To illustrate, Sonakshi Sinha explained that if she wanted to work for a specific company, a businessman’s son would inherently have a greater chance than her. “The world operates in this manner,” she noted, adding that she cannot harbor bitterness or grudges just because someone else found an opportunity easier to come by. Ultimately, she believes the public focuses far too much on the subject of nepotism.