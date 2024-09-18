web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Sonakshi Sinha reveals her mother’s reaction to wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha revealed what her parents’ reaction was to her interfaith marriage with fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Sinha disclosed that her whole family was well aware of her years-long relationship with co-star Zaheer Iqbal, and were all quite supportive of her decision to marry him, irrespective of their religions.

“All friends and family knew about our relationship for years,” she told the publication.

Speaking about her parents’ reaction, Sinha added, “My dad was very happy. He said, ‘Jab miya biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi (If the couple is ready to get married, who can stop them)?'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

“My mom knew him well. She herself had a love marriage, so she understands,” concluded the ‘Dabangg’ star.

Also Read: Zaheer Iqbal says ‘wanted to elope’ with Sonakshi Sinha

It is worth noting here that Bollywood lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate civil marriage, on June 23, at the groom’s apartment in Bandra. They hosted a star-studded reception later in the evening, at a Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian.

The couple dated for nearly seven years before taking the plunge.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.