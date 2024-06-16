Sonakshi Sinha shares special message for her father

The Bollywood actress – Sonakshi Sinha – is making headlines for her rumored wedding with long-time beau Zaheer Iqbal and is reportedly set to tie the knot on June 23, 2024.

Ahead of her wedding, Sonakshi Sinha celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a heartfelt note for her father, Shatrughan Sinha.

The Dabangg actress posted a picture of the two of them laughing together. In her post, Sonakshi called her father the “pillar” of her strength and added a “#1 Dad” sticker to the picture.

She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my pillar of strength,” accompanied by three heart emojis. In the photo, Sonakshi is seen wearing a red blouse and matching pants, while her father is dressed in a beige suit with a red muffler.

Take a look here:

Last week, Shatrughan Sinha addressed the rumors about Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding. “I am neither confirming nor denying her wedding news. Time will tell. She will always have my blessings,” Shatrughan told The Times of India. He continued, “Sonakshi is the apple of my eye.

She is my only daughter and very close to me. I am a proud father because, over the years, she has also grown as an actor. From Lootere to Dahaad to now Heeramandi, she has proved to be a fantastic actor.”